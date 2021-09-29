Contact Us
Police & Fire

Duo Nabbed After Attempted Nassau County Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Firearm, Police Say

Officers attempted to pull a vehicle over in the parking lot of Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Two men were arrested after an attempted traffic stop on Long Island led to a pursuit and the discovery of a loaded firearm, police said.

Officers attempted to pull a vehicle over in the parking lot of Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the vehicle slowed down, and a man got out of the passenger side door and ran away as the vehicle drove away.

Officers ran after the man, later identified as 26-year-old Ayman Humud, of Hempstead, and were able to arrest him. Police said Humud violently tried to resist arrest.

A loaded firearm was also recovered from Humud, authorities said. 

NCPD said two officers were injured in the incident and taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

Police said Humud was charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd Degree: Ammunition feeding device
  • Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd Degree: Previous conviction
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree assault
  • Resisting arrest 
  • Obstructing governmental administration

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Officers later found the vehicle on Coolidge Drive.

The driver, 38-year-old Gerald Pierre, of Uniondale, was arrested without incident and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 18.

