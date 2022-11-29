Duo Jailed On Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop In Hewlett

Two men are facing weapons charges following a traffic stop on Long Island.

Nassau County Police stopped the pair’s Nissan Altima just before 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in Hewlett after allegedly observing the driver commit multiple vehicle and traffic law violations near Mill Road and West Broadway.

A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic firearm, a loaded magazine, and additional loose ammunition, according to police.

Alfred Thomas and Nakeem Delisle, both of Rosedale, Queens, were arrested without incident, police said.

They're facing charges of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 29, at First District Court in Hempstead.

