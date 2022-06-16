Duo From Amityville Accused Of Stealing Donation Bins From Nassau County Locations

A man and woman are facing grand larceny charges following an 11-month investigation into the thefts of large clothing donation bins on Long Island.

Jose Castro, age 41, and 44-year-old Lolita Carbajal were arrested without incident at their Amityville home on Wednesday, June 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said police concluded an investigation into the larceny of clothing bins taken from the following locations in Nassau County:

Central Avenue in Bethpage on June 24, 2021

Newbridge Road in North Bellmore on July 27, 2021

East Meadow Avenue in East Meadow on Sept. 21, 2021

Front Street in East Meadow on Sept. 21, 2021

Oakfield Avenue in Wantagh on March 9, 2022

NCPD said Castro and Carbajal had control and access to rebrand the bins as their own and redistribute them to locations.

They would sell the donated clothing by the pound for profit, police reported.

Investigators also located bins that hadn't been reported stolen and identified the original owners, authorities said.

NCPD said Castro is charged with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Carbajal is charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police reported.

Police said both defendants with issued appearance tickets returnable on Wednesday, June 29, to First District Court in Hempstead.

