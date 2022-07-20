Contact Us
Duo Charged With Selling Fake Jewelry in Uniondale, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Ionel Ghicoel, and Elvira Stan
Ionel Ghicoel, and Elvira Stan Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Two people were charged with larceny for allegedly selling fake jewelry to a woman on Long Island.

The incident took place in Uniondale around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for two people in a white Mercedes selling fake jewelry at Nassau Road and Stanton Boulevard.

An investigation led officers to locate Ionel Ghicoel, age 37, and Elvira Stan, age 36, both of Seattle, Washington, as the individuals responsible, Nassau County Police said.

Both were arrested and charged with petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been victimized by the defendants to contact police at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.  

All callers will remain anonymous.

