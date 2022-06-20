Duo Charged, Officer Hospitalized After Responding To Fight In Farmingdale

Two men are facing charges following a fight that broke out on Long Island that sent a responding police officer to the hospital.

The incident happened in Farmingdale at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw a large group of people fighting in front of 247 Main St. and attempted to break up the fight, NCPD said.

Police said 23-year-old Jorge Ramirez Canales, of Amityville, punched an officer in the face during the incident.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, police reported.

Canales continued to resist by flailing his arms and legs during his arrest, NCPD said.

Police also reported that 23-year-old Jamal Beverly, of Massapequa, was initially seen fighting in the street and was then found unconscious.

He was taken to a hospital and found in possession of a substance believed to be cocaine, police reported.

NCPD said Canales is charged with:

Second-degree assault

Resisting arrest

Second-degee obstructing governmental administration

Disorderly conduct

Beverly is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct, police said.

NCPD said both men are set to be arraigned on Monday, June 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.