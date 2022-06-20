Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed In Crash Near Wantagh Intersection
Police & Fire

Duo Charged, Officer Hospitalized After Responding To Fight In Farmingdale

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Main Street in Farmingdale Main Street in Farmingdale
Main Street in Farmingdale Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jorge Ramirez Canales Jorge Ramirez Canales
Jorge Ramirez Canales Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Jamal Beverly Jamal Beverly
Jamal Beverly Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Two men are facing charges following a fight that broke out on Long Island that sent a responding police officer to the hospital.

The incident happened in Farmingdale at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw a large group of people fighting in front of 247 Main St. and attempted to break up the fight, NCPD said.

Police said 23-year-old Jorge Ramirez Canales, of Amityville, punched an officer in the face during the incident.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, police reported.

Canales continued to resist by flailing his arms and legs during his arrest, NCPD said.

Police also reported that 23-year-old Jamal Beverly, of Massapequa, was initially seen fighting in the street and was then found unconscious.

He was taken to a hospital and found in possession of a substance believed to be cocaine, police reported.

NCPD said Canales is charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Second-degee obstructing governmental administration 
  • Disorderly conduct

Beverly is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct, police said.

NCPD said both men are set to be arraigned on Monday, June 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.