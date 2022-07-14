Contact Us
Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Fraudulent IDs Found During Probation Check In Elmont

Nicole Valinote
Daniel Depeine and Marvens Chery
Daniel Depeine and Marvens Chery Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

Two men are facing firearms charges after police said they found a loaded handgun and fraudulent IDs during a probation check at a Long Island home.

The incident happened in Elmont at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said officers helped members of the Nassau County Probation Department conduct a probation check at a home on Meacham Avenue, and recovered the following:

  • A loaded Glock 43X handgun
  • A fraudulent Texas driver’s license
  • A fraudulent United States of America passport 
  • A fraudulent HSBC credit card

Marvens Chery, age 23, of Elmont, and Daniel Depeine, age 24, of Florida, were arrested, police said. 

NCPD said Chery was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Second- and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
  • Third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID 

Authorities said Depeine was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Chery and Depeine were scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 14, NCPD said.

Chery and Depeine were scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 14, NCPD said.