Duo Caught On Video Damaging East Garden City Hotel Computer, Police Say

Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into the employee section of a Long Island hotel and damaging a computer.

The incident took place in East Garden City at the Red Roof Inn around 3 a.m., Sunday, June 26.

According to detectives, officers responded to Red Roof Inn, at 699 Dibblee Drive. Upon arrival, the manager of the facility told officers that two people had been spotted on video footage opening the glass partition to the unoccupied reception desk and entering an employee’s only section area, said the Nassau County police.

Once inside the suspects damaged a hotel workstation computer and then left the location on foot, police said.

Following an investigation, officers were able to locate the suspects who were staying in the hotel.

The suspects, Edwin Rivera, age 37, of Levittown, and Jennifer Gill, age 28, of Islip Terrace, were both placed into police custody without incident, police said.

They were both charged with burglary and criminal mischief and will be arraigned on Monday, June 27 in Hempstead.

