Duo Busted With Loaded Gun, Oxycodone During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say

Two Long Island residents are facing charges after they were allegedly caught with a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Alonzo Loyola, age 24, of Valley Stream, and Pia Califano, age 19, of Levittown, were stopped at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, as they drove through Inwood.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near Burnside Avenue and Nassau Expressway after noticing that their 2011 Infiniti had excessive tinted windows, Nassau County police said.

A subsequent investigation turned up a loaded firearm and one pill believed to be oxycodone, according to police.

Loyola and Califano were arrested without incident on multiple charges, including criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Califano, who was driving at the time, was also issued several vehicle and traffic law violations, said police.

Both suspects were expected to be arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 11, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.