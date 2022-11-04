Duo Busted Selling Heroin, Meth At Manhasset Macy's Store, Police Say

Two people are facing charges for allegedly selling drugs at a Long Island business.

Jamil Dabson, age 36, and Violet Speller, age 30, both of Far Rockaway, were arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, following a narcotics investigation by Nassau County Police.

Officers busted the pair at around 10:40 p.m. at the Macy’s store in Manhasset, located on Northern Boulevard, police said.

Further investigation turned up additional quantities of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, according to police.

Dabson and Speller face multiple charges, including criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects were arraigned Friday, Nov. 4, at First District Court in Hempstead.

