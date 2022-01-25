Duo Arrested In Nassau County Facing Drug, Weapons Charges, Police Say

Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after an investigation on Long Island.

Suffolk County residents Treshawn Lane, age 25, of Hauppauge, and 20-year-old Shantel Colon, of Middle Island, were arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22, in Farmingdale, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the defendants were arrested following an investigation into the sale of narcotics near the intersection of Main Street and North Front Street.

Further investigation also led to the recovery of a loaded handgun, police said.

NCPD said Lane and Colon were charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Lane and Colon were set to be arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 23, NCPD said.

