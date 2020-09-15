Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Duo Accused Of Stealing $1.6K Worth Of Apple Watches At Long Island T-Mobile

Zak Failla
Two men are wanted after stealing $1,600 worth of Apple watches from T-Mobile in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: SCPD
The two men fled in this vehicle after stealing $1,600 worth of Apple watches from T-Mobile in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: SCPD

Two suspects are wanted by police investigators on Long Island after allegedly stealing multiple Apple watches from a T-Mobile store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released photos of two men and their vehicle after they allegedly stole four watches at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 from the T-Mobile store in the Delaney Avenue shopping plaza on East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

The stolen watches had an estimated value of approximately $1,600.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or their vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives by calling 1-800-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

