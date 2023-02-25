Duo Accused Of Selling THC Products In Valley Stream, West Hempstead

Two people were charged following a narcotics investigation for allegedly selling THC products at two Long Island smoke shops.

The arrest took place in Nassau County on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Valley Stream and West Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, investigations were conducted at two locations including the Spot Convenience Smoke Shop in Valley Stream and the SK Best Smoke Shop in West Hempstead.

Detectives entered The Spot Convenience Smoke Shop located at 605 Rockaway Ave. It was determined that vape cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC were being sold. Products containing THC and cash were recovered, police said.

Employee Lara Vasilakos, age 44, of Valley stream was arrested without incident.

Detectives said they then entered the SK Best Smoke Shop located at 162 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead. It was determined that vape cartridges containing THC were being sold.

Products containing THC and cash were recovered.

Employee Harminder Singh, age 54, of Glen Oaks, was arrested without incident.

Both arrested were charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

They will be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 24, in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.