Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Dump Truck Crashes Into House On Long Island, Landing In Kitchen

Kathy Reakes
A dump truck crashed into a Suffolk County home landing in the kitchen.
A dump truck crashed into a Suffolk County home landing in the kitchen. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A dump truck slammed into a home early Wednesday, Oct. 21, landing in the kitchen of a Long Island home.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 a.m., at 138 Plymouth Blvd., in Smithtown, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to Suffolk County Fourth Precinct officers, the dump truck driver lost control before crashing into the house.

There were no injuries. The Smithtown Building Department responded to evaluate the damage. 

The driver of the truck was issued multiple summonses.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

