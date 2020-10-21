Dump Truck Crashes Into House On Long Island, Landing In Kitchen

A dump truck slammed into a home early Wednesday, Oct. 21, landing in the kitchen of a Long Island home.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 a.m., at 138 Plymouth Blvd., in Smithtown, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to Suffolk County Fourth Precinct officers, the dump truck driver lost control before crashing into the house.

There were no injuries. The Smithtown Building Department responded to evaluate the damage.

The driver of the truck was issued multiple summonses.

