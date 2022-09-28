Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out At Farmingville Home
Police & Fire

Drunk Westbury Man With 3 Kids In Car Accused In Hit-Run New Cassel Crash, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Eyler Ortiz Alvarado was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 27, in New Cassel on suspicion of DWI Leandra's Law.
Eyler Ortiz Alvarado was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 27, in New Cassel on suspicion of DWI Leandra's Law. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man was driving drunk with three young kids in the vehicle when he crashed into a parked car and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Nassau County Police were called at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, with reports of a car crash in New Cassel, near Elton Street and Anna Avenue.

Officers determined that Eyler Ortiz Alvarado, of Westbury, was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he struck an empty parked vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

He was found a short time later near Grand and Union avenues.

Officers also discovered three kids in the vehicle ages 6, 4, and 3 years old, police said.

After failing a field sobriety test,  Ortiz Alvarado was arrested on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was also charged with driving without a valid license and with no insurance, along with multiple traffic infractions.

Ortiz Alvarado and the three children were taken to a nearby hospital for assessment. There were no reports of injuries.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.