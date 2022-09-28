Drunk Westbury Man With 3 Kids In Car Accused In Hit-Run New Cassel Crash, Police Say

A Long Island man was driving drunk with three young kids in the vehicle when he crashed into a parked car and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Nassau County Police were called at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, with reports of a car crash in New Cassel, near Elton Street and Anna Avenue.

Officers determined that Eyler Ortiz Alvarado, of Westbury, was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he struck an empty parked vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

He was found a short time later near Grand and Union avenues.

Officers also discovered three kids in the vehicle ages 6, 4, and 3 years old, police said.

After failing a field sobriety test, Ortiz Alvarado was arrested on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was also charged with driving without a valid license and with no insurance, along with multiple traffic infractions.

Ortiz Alvarado and the three children were taken to a nearby hospital for assessment. There were no reports of injuries.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

