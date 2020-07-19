Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Dies From Apparent Medical Episode After Removing Clothes, Entering LI Home, Police Say
Police & Fire

Drunk Long Island Man Flees Scene Of Crash With Serious Injury, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A drunk Long Island man has been charged with leaving the scene od a crash with a serious injury, police said.
A drunk Long Island man has been charged with leaving the scene od a crash with a serious injury, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A drunk Long Island man has been charged with leaving the scene od a crash with a serious injury, police said.

Elvis Lazo, 29, was driving a 1999 GMC in Lindenhurst westbound on Hoffman Avenue, between New York Avenue and Albany Avenue, when his vehicle crashed into a westbound 1989 Harley Davidson that was attempting to make a U-turn on Hoffman Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Suffolk County Police said.

Lazo then fled the scene, according to police.

The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Lazo, of Lindenhurst, was arrested a short time later and was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries. He was held overnight at the First Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 19.

Both vehicles were impounded.

The investigation is continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.