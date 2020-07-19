Drunk Long Island Man Flees Scene Of Crash With Serious Injury, Police Say

A drunk Long Island man has been charged with leaving the scene od a crash with a serious injury, police said.

Elvis Lazo, 29, was driving a 1999 GMC in Lindenhurst westbound on Hoffman Avenue, between New York Avenue and Albany Avenue, when his vehicle crashed into a westbound 1989 Harley Davidson that was attempting to make a U-turn on Hoffman Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Suffolk County Police said.

Lazo then fled the scene, according to police.

The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Lazo, of Lindenhurst, was arrested a short time later and was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries. He was held overnight at the First Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 19.

Both vehicles were impounded.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

