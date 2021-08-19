Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Tropical Storm Henri May Become A Hurricane As It Heads Toward Northeast Coast
Police & Fire

Drunk Long Island Man Crashes SUV With Three Kids In Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Townline Road and Old Northport Road in Commack.
Townline Road and Old Northport Road in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has been accused of driving while intoxicated with his three children in his SUV following a crash.

Ryan McDonald,  age 33, was driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Townline Road in Commack, just south of Old Northport Road when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a large boulder at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Suffolk County Police said.

McDonald’s three children, a 6-month-old boy, a 3-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl, were in the backseat of the Pathfinder, police said.

Fourth Precinct police officers responded to the scene and determined McDonald was intoxicated, police said.

McDonald and the children were transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. 

The children were not injured and were released to the custody of their mother at the hospital.

McDonald, of Commack, was charged with:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law)
  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs,
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Aug. 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.