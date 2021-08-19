Drunk Long Island Man Crashes SUV With Three Kids In Car, Police Say

A Long Island man has been accused of driving while intoxicated with his three children in his SUV following a crash.

Ryan McDonald, age 33, was driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Townline Road in Commack, just south of Old Northport Road when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a large boulder at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Suffolk County Police said.

McDonald’s three children, a 6-month-old boy, a 3-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl, were in the backseat of the Pathfinder, police said.

Fourth Precinct police officers responded to the scene and determined McDonald was intoxicated, police said.

McDonald and the children were transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The children were not injured and were released to the custody of their mother at the hospital.

McDonald, of Commack, was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law)

Driving while ability impaired by drugs,

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Aug. 19.

