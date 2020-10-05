Drunk Long Island Man Assaults Troopers During Sobriety Testing, Police Say

An intoxicated 55-year-old Long Island man driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G30 allegedly assaulted two state troopers, striking one in the eye and spraining the wrist of another when he became frustrated with field sobriety testing, according to police.

Francis D. Garofalo of Commack was pulled over while driving down the northbound side of the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Smithtown at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, state police said.

Officers were ultimately able to place Garofalo into custody.

The injured officers were treated at Southside Hospital.

Garofalo was charged with the felony of second-degree assault and the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

