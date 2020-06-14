Drunk 24-Year-Old Drove Wrong Way On Long Island Expressway, Police Say

A 24-year-old man drove drunk on the Long Island Expressway, according to authorities.

A Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officer observed a 2012 Ford Focus traveling westbound in the eastbound HOV lane near Exit 51 in Dix Hills at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13. The officer then initiated a traffic stop, and the driver pulled over.

Luis David Romero Diaz, of Long Island City, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. He is arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

