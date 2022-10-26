Driver Seriously Injured After Compact SUV Crashes Into Hicksville Home

A driver is in serious condition after losing control of his compact SUV and hitting the front of a Long Island home, authorities said.

The incident took place in Hicksville around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 382 Newbridge Road.

According to detectives, the unidentified driver, age 54, of East Meadow was driving a 2010 Nissan Rouge; as he attempted a left turn, his vehicle left the roadway and struck the residence traveling up the steps and landing on the front porch area.

The driver was transported to the Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and is listed in serious condition, police said.

The one resident of the home was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

