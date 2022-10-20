Driver Of Stolen Car Strikes Vehicle In Lawrence, Passenger Steals Vehicle, Police Say

Police are searching for two suspects after a victim's rental car was stolen following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The incident happened in Lawrence at about 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a male victim was driving a rented 2019 Nissan Sentra on Central Avenue when a stolen gray 2013 Ford Fusion rear-ended the Nissan.

The Ford was occupied by two men, according to the report.

Police said all occupants got out of their vehicles, and the victim tried to document the crash.

The passenger of the Ford then entered the victim's rental car and drove away, traveling east, authorities said.

NCPD said the other suspect then also drove away, but crashed into a fence at West Broadway and Barr Avenue in Woodmere.

He fled the scene without the vehicle, authorities reported.

The two suspects were described by police as Black men who are in their 20s and were wearing black face masks.

NCPD said residents are encouraged to call 911 after a crash.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 516-573-6453 or call 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.