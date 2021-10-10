Driver In Critical Condition After Crashing Into Tree In Nassau County

A driver was left in critical condition after striking a tree near an intersection on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the crash happened in Elmont at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

A 20-year-old man was driving a silver four-door passenger vehicle west on Dutch Broadway when the vehicle struck a tree near the intersection of Meacham Avenue, NCPD said.

The driver, and a 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The passenger sustained minor injuries, and the driver was seriously injured, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

