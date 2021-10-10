Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: LI Man Accused Of Pointing Handgun At Vehicle While Stopped At Red Light
Police & Fire

Driver In Critical Condition After Crashing Into Tree In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Dutch Broadway and Meacham Avenue in Elmont.
Dutch Broadway and Meacham Avenue in Elmont. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A driver was left in critical condition after striking a tree near an intersection on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the crash happened in Elmont at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

A 20-year-old man was driving a silver four-door passenger vehicle west on Dutch Broadway when the vehicle struck a tree near the intersection of Meacham Avenue, NCPD said. 

The driver, and a 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The passenger sustained minor injuries, and the driver was seriously injured, police said. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.