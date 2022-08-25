Driver Flees After Car Crashes Into Condo Building In Farmingdale

A suspect is on the run after slamming into a Long Island condo, driving through the kitchen area, and partway out the other side.

The incident took place in Farmingdale around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 on Stratford Green.

According to the Nassau County Police, the driver of the car drove through a fence, and into the building, causing extensive damage.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The driver fled the scene and is still on the run, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.