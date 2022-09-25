Driver Extricated After Car Destroyed In Franklin Square Crash

Authorities extricated a driver from a car following a crash at a Long Island intersection.

The Franklin Square and Munson Fire Department said it received a report of a crash with a possible entrapment in Franklin Square at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Van Buren Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Within 15 minutes of arriving, authorities extricated the driver from the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, officials reported.

The fire department did not provide further details about the crash or the extent of the driver's injuries.

Photos shared by fire officials show two vehicles that were damaged in the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.