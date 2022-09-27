Contact Us
Driver Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Uniondale

Maple Avenue and Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale
Maple Avenue and Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man died from his injuries after crashing into a van into a utility pole on Long Island.

The crash happened in Uniondale at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Nassau County Police Department said.

A 2015 Chrysler van struck a utility pole near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Jerusalem Avenue, NCPD said.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police said no criminality is suspected at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

