Dozens Of Cars Destroyed As Fire Spreads To Hotel Parking Lot On Long Island

A midday car fire outside a Long Island hotel rapidly spread to many other vehicles, destroying at least 25 of them.

Members of the Melville Volunteer Fire Department responded at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, to the Huntington Hilton on Broadhollow Road, where there was a reported car fire.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief David Kaplan said crews found multiple cars burning in the middle of a storage lot of approximately 1,000 Uber vehicles.

With an assist from neighboring fire departments in Plainview, East Farmingdale, Huntington Manor, and Dix Hills, the fire was knocked down in an hour, though Kaplan said 26 vehicles were completely destroyed.

“Countless others” suffered minor injuries, Kaplan said.

In total, the losses are expected to be upwards of $1 million due to the damage caused by the fire.

While battling the blaze, two Melville firefighters suffered minor injuries, with one transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

In a statement, an official from the Huntington Hilton praised the first responders.

“The Hilton Long Island is grateful to our first responders who answered the call and quickly managed the situation. The safety of our guests and the community is always our priority.”

It is unclear what started the fire, which is currently being investigated by the Suffolk County Arson Squad and Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.

