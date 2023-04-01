Contact Us
Double Shooting: Suspect At Large After 2 Female Victims Found On Hempstead Roadway

Polk Avenue in Hempstead.
Polk Avenue in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

An investigation is underway after two female victims were found shot on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1 in Hempstead.

That's when Hempstead Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Polk Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the two with apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. 

One victim is in stable condition and the other is critically injured, according to  Nassau County Police.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

