Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: School Bus Involved In Three-Vehicle Nassau County Crash
Police & Fire

Dolphin Found Stranded On Long Island Shoreline

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A dolphin was found stranded on the shore on Long Island Photo Credit: Atlantic Marine Conservation Society
A dolphin was found stranded on a Long Island shore. Photo Credit: Atlantic Marine Conservation Society

A dolphin that washed up on a Long Island shoreline had to be euthanized following last month's storms, officials said.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society responded to Jockey Creek in Southold late last month, where there was a report of a stranded dolphin that required assistance.

Officials said that the necropsy on the 6-foot-11 female dolphin found that she was aged and showed signs of a compromised liver. Dolphins normally grow upwards of eight feet, so it is believed that the animal was sub-adult to adult.

The dolphin was found following last month’s snowstorms, and when it was located, it was found to be in poor condition and had to be euthanized. Another dolphin was reportedly spotted in the area, but has not been located since.

“We want to thank Southold municipality for providing support to our team for this response,” the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society posted on social media. “Please remember to call the NYS Stranding Hotline if you see a sick, injured, entangled, or deceased marine mammal or sea turtle.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.