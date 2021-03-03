Dolphin Found Stranded On Long Island Shoreline

A dolphin that washed up on a Long Island shoreline had to be euthanized following last month's storms, officials said.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society responded to Jockey Creek in Southold late last month, where there was a report of a stranded dolphin that required assistance.

Officials said that the necropsy on the 6-foot-11 female dolphin found that she was aged and showed signs of a compromised liver. Dolphins normally grow upwards of eight feet, so it is believed that the animal was sub-adult to adult.

The dolphin was found following last month’s snowstorms, and when it was located, it was found to be in poor condition and had to be euthanized. Another dolphin was reportedly spotted in the area, but has not been located since.

“We want to thank Southold municipality for providing support to our team for this response,” the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society posted on social media. “Please remember to call the NYS Stranding Hotline if you see a sick, injured, entangled, or deceased marine mammal or sea turtle.”

