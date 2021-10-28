Contact Us
Dog Shot, Killed After Attacking Four Including Officer On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A dog was fatally shot after attacking four people, including a police officer on Long Island.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Setauket.

That's when Suffolk County Police responded to a home on St. George Glen Road for a report of a dog attacking three residents.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, a 6-year-old English Bulldog attacked the officer, and the officer shot and killed the dog.

The residents, two women, and a man, along with the officer, were transported to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment, police said.

The dog belonged to the residents.

