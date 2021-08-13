Deputy Assaulted By Woman During Long Island DWI Traffic Stop, Sheriff Says

A 21-year-old woman became combative with Sheriff’s deputies attempting to apprehend her during a drunk driving stop, sending one to the hospital, authorities on Long Island announced.

Deputies stopped Riverhead resident Daniela Pintado at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 in Riverhead when she was caught speeding and failed to stay in her lane, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the subsequent stop, the Sheriff's Office said that Pintado showed signs of being intoxicated, and she was being aggressive and volatile toward deputies.

While administering a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, deputies said that Pintado also attempted to walk away.

When the deputy attempted to handcuff Pintado for alleged drunk driving, she allegedly punched him in the face, bit his index finger, flailed her arms, and kicked him.

During the altercation, the deputy sustained injuries to his face and finger, which required him to receive treatment at an area hospital. Pintato was also transported to a hospital to allow the medical examiner to draw her blood for testing.

She was later treated and released.

Pintato was charged with:

Assault;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Resisting arrest;

Driving while intoxicated.

“I will not tolerate instances of assaults on my staff, whether they occur in the community or in the correctional facilities,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said. “We will seek to have this defendant prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”e

