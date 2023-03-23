Dealership's Truck, SUV Stolen From Roosevelt Field Mall

Police are investigating after two vehicles belonging to a car dealership were stolen from a Long Island shopping mall.

The thefts occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in East Garden City, at the Roosevelt Field Mall, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said a gray 2023 GMC Yukon and a white 2023 GMC Sierra were stolen from the mall’s west parking lot. The truck and SUV were being stored in the lot on behalf of a GMC dealership.

The vehicles have a combined value of $152,180.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

