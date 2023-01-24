Crews Responding To Reported Fire At Bethpage Church (Developing)

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.

Firefighters in Bethpage were called just before 2 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry avenues.

Pictures posted on social media showed multiple fire engines on scene with visible smoke coming from the building.

Stewart Avenue was closed just north of Cherry Avenue as crews worked to contain the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and no word on what may have sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.