Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Foster Avenue in Elmont (red pin) Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10 .
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Foster Avenue in Elmont (red pin) Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10 . Photo Credit: Facebook/Chris Schroeher & Google Maps

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10.

The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place.

Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on one side.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out, or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

