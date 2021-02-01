Crashes Mount On Long Island As Nor'easter Moves Across Region

Transportation officials on Long Island are asking motorists to stay off the roadways as the major Nor'easter makes its way across the region causing numerous crashes.

In Nassau County, police are reporting crashes on the Wantagh State Parkway in Westbury with one person injured.

Other crashes include an accident on the Wantagh State Parkway northbound in Hempstead with one lane closed and another in Manhasset in which a van hit a tree.

Nassau County Police said they have recorded 27 crashes since midnight on Monday, Feb. 1.

Just after 11 a.m., a crash was reported westbound on the Long Island Expressway between Exit 55 (Route 67, Islip) and Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway/Wicks Road/Route 7, Islip), blocking the right shoulder.

In Suffolk County, an accident has been reported on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in Islip. No report on injuries.

Suffolk County Police reported 25 crashes between midnight and 8 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 1, and 16 crashes at 10:30 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.