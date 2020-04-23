Crash Leads To Arrest Of Long Island Man In Connection With Numerous Vehicle Thefts

A 21-year-old Long Island man has been arrested following a traffic crash for allegedly being responsible for more than 11 incidents of stealing multiple vehicles and other items throughout.

Matthew Christianson, of North Babylon, was arrested on. Tuesday, April 21, following an investigation of the thefts throughout Suffolk County during the past week, said the Suffolk County Police.

Christianson was driving a 1999 Honda Civic, which had been reported stolen on Monday, April 20, when he crashed the vehicle into a utility pole at the intersection of Miller Avenue and White Street in North Babylon on Tuesday, April 21, around 6:25 a.m., police said.

Christianson fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by First Precinct officers a short time later on Phelps Lane.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Christianson had allegedly committed several larcenies and burglary throughout the county in April, police said.

Police said Christianson is responsible for the following incidents:

A 2013 Hyundai Tucson stolen from a home on Powell Court in North Babylon on April 14.

Property stolen from a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck, parked at 7-Eleven, located at 385 Commack Road in Deer Park, on April 17.

A 2007 Mitsubishi FE180 stolen from All Island Tents, located at 155 East Hoffman Ave. in Lindenhurst, on April 18.

Burglarized a building at and stole a 2008 Ford Econoline E250 from American Building Contractors, located at 805 Albin Ave. in Lindenhurst, on April 18.

Tools stolen from multiple vehicles at Nassau Suffolk Electrical and Mechanical, located at 517 Acorn St. in Deer Park, on April 18.

A damaged bed cover on and stolen fishing equipment from a 2015 Dodge pickup truck, parked at 65 Crooked Hill Road in Commack, on April 19.

A cell phone stolen from a 2012 Nissan parked at Meineke, located at 743 Nesconset Highway in Smithtown, on April 20.

A cell phone stolen from a box truck parked at 741 Nesconset Highway in Smithtown on April 20.

A cell phone stolen from a 2007 Nissan parked at 741 Nesconset Highway in Smithtown on April 20.

A 2014 Dodge Ram pickup stolen from a home on Jefferson Avenue in North Amityville on April 20.

A 2009 Ford van stolen from a parking lot, located at 836 Suffolk Ave. in Brentwood, on April 20.

A wallet and credit cards stolen from a 2018 Chevrolet parked at Meineke, located at 743 Nesconset Highway in Smithtown, on April 20.

A 1999 Honda Accord stolen from Meineke, located at 743 Nesconset Highway in Smithtown, on April 20.

Christianson was charged with nine counts of third-degree grand larceny, four counts of criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of criminal mischief, burglary, four counts of petit larceny, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was also charged for an outstanding bench warrant.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, April 22.

