COVID-19: Social Distancing Enforcement To Be Stepped Up In Hempstead

Local officials will be more strictly enforcing social distancing rules in Hempstead, one of the state's hotspots for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to the outbreak, and to groups of people failing to socially distance themselves, Waylyn Hobbs, the Village of Hempstead Trustee for Emergency Services, announced that police will begin new enforcement measures to curtail the spread of the virus, beginning on Monday, April 6.

Officials are expected to announce new restrictions for the region's densest downtown areas, specifically near Nassau County's largest NICE bus hub and the Hempstead Long Island Rail Road.

The announcement comes the same day that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on local governments to enforce social distance laws, raising the maximum fine for violators from $500 to $1,000.

Cuomo said that by raising the fine, the state government was doing its part, now it is up to local governments to begin cracking down.

“If I can’t get you to show the discipline (to socially distance) for yourself, then do it for everyone else,” Cuomo said. “You put a burden on all sorts of people you don’t know and don’t have the right to burden them with your irresponsibility. I understand it’s partially the weather, and people have been locked up a long time, but now is not the time to be lax, and it is a mistake

