COVID-19: New Long Island Schools To Close For In-Person Learning

With concerns mounting over a surge in COVID-19 cases and the upcoming holiday season, some Long Island schools will be going remote following the Thanksgiving break.

The Central Islip School District issued an alert to parents this week saying that schools districtwide will be transitioning to distance learning between Monday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 4 to help curtail any potential spread of the virus.

According to the New York State COVID-19 schools “Report Card,” there have been nine students in the Central Islip School District and 12 staff members who have tested positive for the virus since September.

Positive cases have been reported at every school in the district besides the Francis J. O’Neil School.

Outside of Central Islip, Nassau BOCES will also be moving to remote learning the week after the Thanksgiving holiday, following newly reported positive cases in a staff member that prompted the Career Preparatory High School to close the building on Friday, Nov. 13.

There has been a total of 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau BOCES students and staffers.

“The Nassau County Department of Health is conducting a thorough contact tracing process,” school officials stated. “In an abundance of caution, individuals who had close contact with the person will be notified separately and are required to quarantine. The affected areas of the building will be thoroughly disinfected.”

