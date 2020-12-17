COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2,000-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

More than 850 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Nassau and Suffolk County as Long Island saw a total of more than 2,000 infections reported by area health officials.

There were 1,169 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 853 in Nassau as Long Island saw a total of 2,022 new cases. Ten new virus-related deaths were reported in Suffolk, with three more in Nassau.

Suffolk has seen 78,850 total COVID-19 cases out of 1.72 million tested (4.6 percent infection rate), while there have been 73,757 in Nassau out of 1.68 million tests that have been administered (4.4 percent infection rate).

Since the pandemic began, 2,149 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Suffolk, with 2,309 in Nassau.

There are currently 1,025 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus, representing 0.04 percent of the population, and 77 percent of the available hospital beds.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The positive infection rate continues to rise on Long Island, from 5.67 on Monday, Dec. 14, to 5.85 percent the following day, and up to 5.97 percent on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 16:

Islip: 21,187;

Brookhaven: 20,528;

Babylon: 11,583;

Huntington: 9,132;

Smithtown: 5,315;

Southampton: 2,272;

Riverhead: 1,458;

Southold: 691;

East Hampton: 642;

Shelter Island: 22.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,296;

Freeport: 2,699;

Levittown: 2,183;

Elmont: 2,118;

Uniondale: 2,014;

Hicksville: 1,964;

Valley Stream: 1,972;

East Meadow: 1,750;

Glen Cove: 1,635;

Franklin Square: 1,499;

Long Beach: 1,471;

Oceanside: 1,207;

Woodmere: 1,192;

Baldwin: 1,130;

Roosevelt: 1,049;

North Valley Stream: 880;

Plainview: 948;

Massapequa: 916.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, there were 202,772 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, resulting in 10,914 positive cases for a 5.38 percent infection rate. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus has climbed to 6,147 with 120 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began in March, a total of 815,469 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 22.68 million tests. A total of 28,222 virus-related deaths have been reported.

