COVID-19: Long Beach Crowd Of Nearly 1,000 Broken Up By Police For Failure To Socially Distance

Hundreds of people had to be dispersed from a Long Island beach for failing to socially distance and not wearing face coverings amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Long Beach and Nassau County police broke up a crowd of approximately 800 people who gathered on the beach and boardwalk near Edwards Boulevard late on Saturday, July 18.

No arrests were made, police said, and no injuries were reported. Officers responded after receiving complaints of open alcohol containers, loud noise, and teens gathering in the area.

According to reports, some became combative with the responding officers, including bottles being thrown at them and police cars.

Following the mass gathering, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran condemned the party-goers in a statement as Long Island continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We simply cannot afford another major resurgence of COVID-19 on Long Island,” she said in a statement. “I urge residents of all ages to use their common sense and think twice before disregarding the very real threat COVID continues to pose to all of us. We will get through this, but it can only be done together.”

In Nassau County, 402,537 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 42,622 (10.6 percent) testing positive. There have been 2,193 virus-related deaths. According to the state Department of Health, in the past 24 hours, 3,006 Nassau County residents were tested for the virus, with 28 testing positive.

Statewide, 5,115,470 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 406,807 positive cases. There have been 25,048 COVID-19 fatalities since the outbreak began in mid-March.

"We did the impossible as New Yorkers - we stepped up and conquered the COVID-19 virus and now we have to protect the progress that we have made," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

"One of the main threats to our progress is the number of congregations that we're seeing across the state, but especially in downstate, primarily of young people, and we saw it again over the weekend. It is a problem, and I'm telling you in plain New York speak that it's stupid and it has to stop."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.