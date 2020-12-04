COVID-19: Fight Breaks Out At Popular LI Bagel Shop Over Customer Not Wearing Mask

No one was arrested following a fight at a popular Long Island bagel shop over a customer not wearing a mask.

The fight broke out around 8:25 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, in Bay Shore, at the Bagel Cafe, located at 114 W. Main Street, between two customers regarding wearing a mask, said the Suffolk County Police.

One customer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There were no arrests and the investigation is continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.