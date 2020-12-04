Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
COVID-19: Fight Breaks Out At Popular LI Bagel Shop Over Customer Not Wearing Mask

Kathy Reakes
A fight broke out at a popular Bay Shore bagel shop over a customer not wearing a mask.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

No one was arrested following a fight at a popular Long Island bagel shop over a customer not wearing a mask.

The fight broke out around 8:25 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, in Bay Shore, at the Bagel Cafe, located at 114 W. Main Street,  between two customers regarding wearing a mask, said the Suffolk County Police.

One customer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

There were no arrests and the investigation is continuing.

