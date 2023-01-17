Contact Us
Police & Fire

Contractor Steals $80K Worth Of Designer Watches From Nassau County Homes, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, age 43, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, for allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of designer watches from homes in Nassau County.
A Long Island contractor is facing charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches from customers’ homes.

Javier Velez-Gomes, age 43, of Massapequa, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by Nassau County Police.

Investigators said he was hired to install wallpaper at three homes in Garden City and one in Old Westbury between April and December 2022.

While inside the homes, he allegedly stole numerous designer watches totaling approximately $80,000, police said.

Valez-Gomes is charged with four counts of third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned Saturday, Jan. 14, at First District Court in Hempstead and was later released from custody.

Police asked those who may have been a victim of similar crimes to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

