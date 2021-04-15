Complaints In Long Island Community Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Massage Parlor

Officials on Long Island broke up an illicit massage parlor during an evening raid, police said.

After receiving multiple complaints from members of the community, Suffolk County First Precinct Crime Section officers launched a multi-agency raid at the massage parlor at 200 Middle Country Road in Middle Island at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

Among those also involved in the raid were the Town of Brookhaven Investigator, the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, and the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector.

The raid led to the arrest of two, who are facing multiple charges.

Longmei Zhan, age 62, and Xiaoqiu Li, age 39, both of Flushing, Queens, were arrested during the raid and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony under New York State Education law.

As a result of the raid, the massage parlor was condemned and closed due to violations found by the Brookhaven Town Building Inspector.

Zhan and Li were released and scheduled to be arraigned at a later date. No return court date was announced.

