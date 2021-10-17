Contact Us
Cat Found Shot On Long Island

The Suffolk County SPCA and Strong Island Rescue are asking the public for information after this cat was shot with a pellet. Photo Credit: Frankie Floridia

An animal welfare organization is asking the public for information after a cat was shot and found suffering from serious injuries on Long Island. 

The cat was discovered in the area of Southfields Road and West Lane in Aquebogue on Monday, Oct. 11, according to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The cat, named Abraham by rescuers, was taken to an animal rescue hospital, where it was discovered that he was shot and had a pellet lodged in his spine.

The Suffolk County SPCA and Strong Island Rescue are offering a reward of $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Abraham is currently in the care of Frankie Florida from Strong Island Rescue, the SPCA said.

Strong Island Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that Abraham may need surgery and "has a long road to recovery."

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

