Car Thief Suspect In Nassau County Busted With Crack Cocaine, Police Say

A 31-year-old man was busted with crack cocaine on Long Island after allegedly stealing a car that was left unlocked and running outside an area restaurant, authorities announced.

In Nassau County, police responded to a stretch of Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, where there was a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police said that upon arrival, officers were advised by a 57-year-old man that a person had stolen his 1999 Honda that was left running while unlocked on the roadway.

During a canvas of the area, police said that officers located the stolen Honda outside in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on East Jericho Turnpike, leading to the arrest of a New Jersey man who allegedly stole the car.

Mohamed Elgendy, of Piscataway, New Jersey, was taken into custody without incident for driving off in the Honda without permission, and further investigation found that he was in possession of a glass pipe that contained what police said was believed to be crack cocaine.

Elgendy was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead “when medically practical,” police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.