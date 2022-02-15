Car Service Driver Accused Of Attempting To Rape 13-Year-Old In Nassau County

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he attempted to rape a 13-year-old girl.

Eudy MejiaMejia, age 30, of Freeport, was arrested following the incident that occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the victim had called a local car service in Freeport to drive her home.

Before arriving at her home, the driver, identified as MejiaMejia, stopped the vehicle and took the victim's cell phone while asking her for a kiss, NCPD said.

He then accelerated the vehicle when she tried to leave, police said.

Police said MejiaMejia forced himself on the victim, and the victim was able to strike him with a plastic bottle and escape.

She ran to her home and called 911, and MejiaMejia fled the scene, NCPD reported.

Following an investigation, he was arrested without incident, police reported.

Police said he was charged with the following:

First-degree attempted rape;

First-degree sexual abuse;

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, authorities said.

Investigators asked that anyone who believes they may be a victim of the defendant call Special Victims Squad detectives at 516-573-4022

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.