Car Crashes Into Long Island Taco Bell

Police are investigating after a driver fled when a car crashed into a Taco Bell on Long Island.

The Islip Fire Department received a report at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, that a car had crashed into the Taco Bell, located at 490 Main St., fire officials said.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a car had crashed through the west side wall and window of the building.

The fire department said the driver ran away from the scene prior to fire crews and police arriving.

The three employees who were inside the restaurant at the time were not injured, authorities said.

Fire officials said the town's Fire Marshals Office and building inspectors were notified to check the stability of the building.

The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating the incident.

