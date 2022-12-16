Busy Duo Stole $15k Worth Of Merch From 14 Nassau County Stores, Police Say

Two men are behind bars after allegedly going on a shoplifting spree that netted them thousands of dollars in merchandise from numerous Long Island stores.

Oreall Thomas, age 47, and Shaun Williams, age 52, both of Freeport, were arrested Monday, Dec. 12, on charges of grand larceny, Nassau County Police said.

Officers had been called to the TJ MAXX store in Carle Place, located on Glen Cove Road, with reports of a theft.

Both men were gone by the time officers arrived, but police spotted them a short time later near Glen Cove and Old Country roads and arrested them, police said.

Thomas and Williams are believed to have stolen $15,393 worth of merchandise from at least 14 stores in Nassau County.

The thefts were reported at TJ MAXX, Marshalls, and Kohls stores in Carle Place, East Meadow, Jericho, Levittown, Oceanside, and Westbury.

Thomas’ charge was upgraded to third-degree burglary as he had already been served a “no trespass” ban at the TJ MAXX in Carle Place, police said.

“Please do not shoplift,” Nassau County Police said in a Twitter post announcing the arrests. “You will be arrested. You will be posted on social media.”

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim of the suspects to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.