Bus Driver Nabbed For DWI While Driving Kids From Long Island Day Camp, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Suffolk County woman was arrested for allegedly driving a bus with day campers on board while intoxicated.
A Long Island camp bus driver was arrested after she allegedly drove while intoxicated with juvenile day campers aboard the bus, and was involved in two crashes. 

The incident took place around 4:37 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, in Riverhead.

The Riverhead Police Department said it received a call from the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp reporting a driver having a "possible altered mental status" while transporting the campers and a camp staffer.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the driver of the bus, identified as 61-year-old Diane M. Juergens, had just been involved in two separate motor vehicle crashes on Sound Avenue, near Oak Hills, Baiting Hollow, while the campers and one staff member were on board the bus and had left the scene of both motor vehicle accidents, police said.

Following an investigation, Juergens, of Ridge, was arrested and charged with the following charges: 

  • Aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law
  • Two counts of leaving the scene of a crash
  • 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

The bus was impounded and Juergens was transported to Riverhead Police Headquarters where she was processed on the listed charges and held for arraignment.

No injuries were reported by any involved parties, including the juvenile day campers on board the bus, police said.

All juvenile day campers were returned to their families without incident.

