Burglaries At Three Long Island Restaurants Under Investigation

Three restaurants on Long Island were burglarized over the weekend, police said.

Between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, JT’s Cafe on Montauk Highway in Blue Point was targeted, with a suspect kicking in a door, stealing cash and a computer hard drive.

Police said that there was another burglary reported at Le Soir on Montauk Highway in Bayport between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The third burglary, police said, happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at JT’s Farmhouse, where there was a door pried open, with money, a camera, and DVR stolen from the restaurant.

It is unclear whether the burglaries are connected. The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

