Burglar Ransacks Farmingdale Home, Dog Kills Homeowner's Cat

A Long Island man was arrested after burglarizing or attempting to burglarize two homes, one ending in the death of a homeowner’s cat, police reported.

Issac Flores, a 29-year-old Copiague resident, was arrested Monday, April 10 inside a Farmingdale home he had broken into, Nassau County Police announced.

The homeowner, a 57-year-old woman, was allegedly notified by her petsitter that the back door of her home had been broken into at around 1:30 p.m.

The woman’s two dogs and three cats had been let out of their crates, leading to one of the dogs killing one of the cats, police said.

When the victim reviewed her home security footage, she saw Flores, unidentified at the time, break into her house but had not seen him leave. This prompted her to call the police.

Officers reportedly arrested Flores inside the victim’s home and found that the house had been ransacked.

Among the takings was a laptop worth $2,500. Flores had also done at least $400 in damage to the victim’s door, police said.

After an investigation, police determined that Flores had attempted to break into a second home earlier that day by using a pry bar on both the front and back doors. He allegedly caused about $300 in damages to the second home’s doors.

Flores has been charged with:

Second-degree burglary

Third-degree criminal mischief, two counts

Second-degree attempted burglary

Possession of burglar tools, two counts

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Agriculture and Markets Law Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the First District Court on Tuesday, April 11.

