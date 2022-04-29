Brookville Woman Charged After Fleeing Scene Of Jericho Crash, Police Say d

A Long Island woman was charged with leaving the scene of a crash after allegedly striking a bike rider and fleeing.

The incident took place in Jericho around 9:50 a.m., Thursday, April 28.

According to Nassau County police, a male bicyclist, age 68, was struck by a 2017 Cadillac SUV at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and Cedar Swamp Road.

The vehicle continued north on Cedar Swamp Road and left the scene, police said.

An investigation by detectives led them to identify Lena Saban, age 80, of Brookville, as the person responsible, police said.

She was located by officers a short time later and placed into custody without incident.

The male victim suffered a head injury and severe bruising.

Saban was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with serious injury and released on an appearance ticket.

The name of the man injured has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

